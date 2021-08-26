Comic Collin Moulton’s kids are focal point of his standup

Like many parents, Collin Moulton is in denial. But at least the veteran humorist, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, can joke about it. “My wife and I promised each other that it wouldn’t happen to us,” Moulton said while calling from his Savannah, Georgia, home. “We told each other we’re not going to have teenagers, but we will have kids of a teen age.”

Every child metamorphoses upon reaching puberty. Sweet little children often become unpredictable, edgy and challenging. Moulton, 50, is riffing about relatable experiences with his 15-year-old. “It’s been gnarly,” Moulton said. “I’m at an age when I’m going through things. We all know what happens with kids when they reach their teenage years. But what about grown-ups at midlife?

“That’s some uncovered ground. Your hermetic system changes at age 50. At this point in life, you’re also going through some hormonal shifts. I’m going through a hormonal storm. It’s been wild, dude!” Moulton will wax about being part of the “Sandwich Generation,” a group of people typically in their 40s who are rearing young children and taking care of their aging parents.

“There’s nothing like raising kids and taking care of your elderly mom and dad,” Moulton said. “There’s nothing like having four people in diapers, and two of them are your parents.”

Moulton jokes about his kids, but he’s dead serious about raising his children, who are 15, 12 and 3. After delivering standup in Los Angeles for 20 years, Moulton left Hollywood for Athens, Georgia, a decade ago. “People who grow up in Los Angeles experience a life that’s not normal,” Moulton said. “I wanted a different world for my children.”

Moulton sacrificed part of his career for the benefit of his family. “I can still be a comic and live in Georgia,” Moulton said. “I love my life. I have a half-acre chicken farm. I surf. I’m living the life.”

Moulton isn’t the only Georgia comic to reside in the Peach State and fly out for gigs. Jeff Foxworthy, who is one of the most successful humorists, decided to do the same a generation ago.

“I wanted to take my daughters to school every day,” Foxworthy said during an interview in 2005. “Some things are more important than your career, and you can still have a career even if you do things in a different way.” Moulton is cut from the same cloth. “Some things are really important,” Moulton said. “I have my priorities.”

Expect Moulton to indulge in some outdoor adventure when he returns to Spokane. “I love that city,” Moulton said. “It’s such a natural phenomenon. I remember being there 15 years ago, and a weird, old dude, who was a geologist, explained how the glaciers cut through Spokane. It’s a super-special place that’s beautiful. The hikes in Spokane are worth the trip. But while I’m there, I’ll also be giving you my observations.”