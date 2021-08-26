Military industry reins supreme

With the recent humiliating defeat of the vaunted U.S. military machine by a ragtag force in Afghanistan, one has to wonder what is going on with all of the money we annually give to the Pentagon.

The Center for Defense Information (CDI), a watchdog organization of retired military, has scrutinized the U.S. budget, and adding all of the military items hidden in other departments, comes up with nearly 1.3 trillion dollars that we annually send to the Pentagon. And for what? I am not talking about the money for our troops, whom I highly respect and support.

Over a half century ago, our then president and retired general, Dwight D. Eisenhower, warned us of the Military/Industrial complex. It still reins supreme, pushing supposed military weapons systems which have no place in today’s world of guerrilla wars. We must pare down Pentagon spending, and direct it towards such things as education and health care, which are far more important, and generate a far greater return on our investment.

Wake up, America, you are being led down a primrose path, and the Military/Industrial complex is laughing all the way to the bank.

Wayne L. Attwood

Spokane