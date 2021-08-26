‘Night at the Museum’ is at the museum

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture will screen “Night at the Museum” (2006) in its outdoor amphitheater at 8 p.m. Friday. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film follows Larry (Ben Stiller), a new recruit to the Museum of Natural History’s night security team.

The job seems straightforward, but on his first night in the museum, Larry discovers an ancient curse has been bringing the animals and exhibits to life every night.” The film is rated PG and 108 minutes.

Popcorn is included in the price of admission. Organizers recommend registering in advance. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org and click on “Calendar” to find the event page. Admission is $5 and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Museum hours will be extended to accommodate early visitors hoping to tour before the show. Admission prices for the museum are free for members and children ages 5 and younger, $12 for adults 8 and older, $10 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for college students with a valid ID and $7 for children and students ages 6-17.