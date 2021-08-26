Tim Burton turns 63 – here are 10 of the director’s popular films

In celebration of legendary director Tim Burton’s 63rd birthday Wednesday, here are 10 of his most popular films by order of release date, many of them starring his frequent collaborator actor Johnny Depp.

“Beetlejuice” (1988)

When Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) find themselves transported back to their home after dying tragically in a car crash, the couple spend all of their remaining ghostly energies on preventing a new set of homeowners – Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), his wife Delia (Catharine O’Hara) and Lydia, Charles’ goth, teenage daughter from a previous marriage (Winona Ryder) – from moving in.

Losing hope, the couple hire Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), an expert “bio-exorcist” to tackle the problem for them. But as the Maitlands, invisible to most, befriend Lydia, they begin to wonder whether permanent houseguests wouldn’t be so bad after all. “Beetlejuice” is available on Hulu.

“Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

An inventor dies, leaving Edward (Johnny Depp), a humanoid creation with scissors in place of hands, to fend for himself in a decaying mansion. One day, Peg Boggs, an unsuspecting Avon lady, comes to the door. She takes pity on Edward, opening her home and introducing him to her family. The Boggs soon find that Edward is “an uncommonly gentle man,” an artist even, but their neighbors have other ideas. “Edward Scissorhands” is available on Hulu.

“Ed Wood” (1994)

Starring Depp in the title role, this Oscar-winning biographical dramedy centers on the eponymous cult-filmmaker’s rocky career and relationship with actor Bela Lugosi (Martin Landau). Also starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Patricia Arquette, Jeffrey Jones, Lisa Marie and Bill Murray, “Ed Wood” is available on YouTube.

“Mars Attacks” (1996)

After an unsuccessful first contact, Martians begin wreaking havoc across the earth. The president hesitates to authorize a nuclear counter attack hoping that peaceful negotiations might still be possible. But the Martians soon prove otherwise. “Mars Attacks” is available on YouTube.

“Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Set in 1799, this gothic horror fantasy follows New York police detective Ichabod Crane (Depp) as he begins investigating a mysterious and likely supernatural case involving several decapitations in the upstate Dutch hamlet of Sleepy Hollow. A pattern slowly starts to emerge, but as the case draws to a close, friends and enemies blur, and Ichabod worries he may have misplaced his trust. “Sleepy Hollow” is available on Sling TV and YouTube.

“Corpse Bride” (2005)

Set in the Victorian era, “The Corpse Bride” follows Victor Van Dort (Depp) on an otherworldly journey through the afterlife. After fumbling his wedding vows, Victor flees into the forest where he unwittingly weds himself to a beautiful but very dead woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter). Overjoyed, Emily spirits Victor off to the underworld where he immediately begins wracking his brains for a way to free himself and get back to the world of the living and his fiancé, Victoria (Emily Watson). “Corpse Bride” is available on HBO Max.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)

Benjamin Barker (Depp), once a successful barber, returns to England 15 years after a false conviction sent him into exile. Intent on exacting revenge on the judge who stole so many years of his life, Barker assumes the name “Sweeney Todd” and reopens his Fleet Street shop. But this time, the shaves are a little too close. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is available on YouTube.

“Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Based on Lewis Carroll’s absurdist novel, “Alice in Wonderland” follows a young girl (Mia Wasikowska) as she stumbles through a whole in the ground and into a fantasy world filled with beauty and danger. Midway through Wonderland, Alice meets a madman in a top hat (Depp), among other creatures, and learns that her journey has been fated. Alice is the only one capable of slaying an ancient beast and saving her new friends. “Alice in Wonderland” is available on Disney+.

“Frankenweenie (2012)”

A remake of Burton’s 1984 short film of the same name, “Frankenweenie” follows a young scientist (Charlie Tahan) as he works to bring his beloved pet dog, Sparky, back from the dead. “Frankenweenie” is available on Disney+.

“Dark Shadows (2012)”

Already in love with his fiancé, Josette (Bella Heathcote), Barnabas Collins (Depp) spurns the advances of his servant Angelique (Eva Green) – secretly a witch – unwittingly inviting eternal suffering upon himself and his loved ones. “Dark Shadows” is available on Amazon Prime Video.