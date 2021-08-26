What’s Worth Watching: ‘The Witcher,’ Rupi Kapur, ‘Vacation Friends,’ ‘See’ and ‘Other Two’

From action and adventure to comedy and even a little poetry, this week’s streaming premieres are a trip from start to finish.

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” (2021)

An animated prequel to Netflix’s popular “Witcher” series starring Henry Cavill, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” follows Vesemir (Theo James), a young boy with hopes of leaving his life of servitude for something greater. When the mistress of the house is suddenly struck with a mysterious illness, her case seems hopeless until a witcher named Deglan (Graham McTavish) – a sorcerer of dubious repute – arrives and offers his services.

Vesemir stays behind to help, and, inspired by what he sees, begs Deglan for the chance to try his luck at braving the dangerous trials required of anyone who would become a witcher. Rated for mature audiences, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” is available on Netflix.

“Rupi Kaur Live” (2021)

In this Amazon Prime Video hourlong special, the New York Times bestseller Rupi Kaur uses a mix of poetry, spoken word, music and other media to showcase her popular work. Whether you love her work for it’s simple accessibility or find it “trite” and “artless,” as some critics have said, you’re going to enjoy yourself watching the pure spectacle of Kaur’s performance. “Rupi Kaur Live” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“Vacation Friends” (2021)

Emily (Yvonne Orji) and Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) are ready to return to their everyday lives back home after befriending another couple – Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) – on a wild and uninhibited trip to Mexico. Partying with them was all fun and games for a weekend, but when Ron and Kyla quite literally crash their wedding, Emily and Marcus are at a loss for how to handle the situation. “Vacation Friends” is available on Hulu.

“See” (2019)

After almost uniformly losing the ability to see, humankind returns to the dark ages. But when word spreads that a pair of twins have been born with sight, a race begins to protect the children from those who view their long-lost ability as magic at best and at worst the source of all evil in the world. Starring Jason Momoa, the first two seasons of “See” are available on Apple TV.

“The Other Two” (2021)

Created by former “Saturday Night Live” head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two” follows struggling millennial siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Helene York) as the two cope with living in the shadow of their younger and much more successful brother Chase (Case Walker). Also starring Molly Shannon, “The Other Two” is available on HBO Max.