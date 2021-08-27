No. 18 WSU volleyball falls to South Carolina in season opener
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021
From staff reports
Washington State volleyball lost in five sets to South Carolina to open its season 20-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13.
The No. 18 Cougars broke through eight ties to win the first set and took the second after two consecutive kills from senior Penny Tusa. The host Gamecocks rallied in the first game of the Carolina Classic, dominating the third frame and clinching the fifth on a kill from Mikayla Robinson, who had 16 in the match.
WSU was led by Tusa’s 22 kills and Hannah Pukis’ 50 assists. The Cougars will play No. 8 Pittsburgh on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
