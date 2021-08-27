The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

No. 18 WSU volleyball falls to South Carolina in season opener

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021

From staff reports

Washington State volleyball lost in five sets to South Carolina to open its season 20-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13.

The No. 18 Cougars broke through eight ties to win the first set and took the second after two consecutive kills from senior Penny Tusa. The host Gamecocks rallied in the first game of the Carolina Classic, dominating the third frame and clinching the fifth on a kill from Mikayla Robinson, who had 16 in the match.

WSU was led by Tusa’s 22 kills and Hannah Pukis’ 50 assists. The Cougars will play No. 8 Pittsburgh on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

