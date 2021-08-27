Panhandle Health District reports hundreds of backlogged COVID cases

COVID-19 cases in North Idaho could be higher than previously reported.

The Panhandle Health District said Friday it is experiencing a backlog of cases for July and August. On Friday, the district said despite only reporting 36 cases, it had more than 900 cases left to process.

“We have temporarily mobilized PHD staff away from their current responsibilities to quickly eliminate the backlog,” Don Duffy, district interim director, said in a release.

The backlog creates two issues, Duffy said.

When the team is swamped with cases, they are unable to contact everyone who tested positive and complete its contact tracing process. Because the district may not be able to provide those who test positive for COVID-19 with new guidance, it is again reminding anyone who has a close contact with COVID-19 to get tested and self isolate.

Secondly, the backlog means the district is only able to report the number of cases processed that day.

“The public doesn’t see the actual situation,” Duffy said.

The district has reported just over 400 cases since Monday.

The backlog is due to a recent surge in cases in the five-county district, staff shortages and demobilization of the National Guard, the district said.

The district is currently hiring additional staff to help with the effort, and positions can be found at panhandlehealthdistrict.org. The district covers Benewah, Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai and Shoshone counties.

This story will be updated.