The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 74° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Idaho

Panhandle Health District reports hundreds of backlogged COVID cases

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021

By Laurel Demkovich laureld@spokesman.com(509) 416-6260

COVID-19 cases in North Idaho could be higher than previously reported.

The Panhandle Health District said Friday it is experiencing a backlog of cases for July and August. On Friday, the district said despite only reporting 36 cases, it had more than 900 cases left to process.

“We have temporarily mobilized PHD staff away from their current responsibilities to quickly eliminate the backlog,” Don Duffy, district interim director, said in a release.

The backlog creates two issues, Duffy said.

When the team is swamped with cases, they are unable to contact everyone who tested positive and complete its contact tracing process. Because the district may not be able to provide those who test positive for COVID-19 with new guidance, it is again reminding anyone who has a close contact with COVID-19 to get tested and self isolate.

Secondly, the backlog means the district is only able to report the number of cases processed that day. 

“The public doesn’t see the actual situation,” Duffy said.

The district has reported just over 400 cases since Monday.

The backlog is due to a recent surge in cases in the five-county district, staff shortages and demobilization of the National Guard, the district said.

The district is currently hiring additional staff to help with the effort, and positions can be found at panhandlehealthdistrict.org. The district covers Benewah, Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai and Shoshone counties.

This story will be updated.

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Idaho