Police search for suspect in Spokane Valley shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

One man was left with life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a shooting in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had yet to locate a woman who fled the scene as of late Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 4200 block of N. Best Road in Spokane Valley at about 6:45 p.m. There they found an adult man with a gunshot wound and provided medical aid. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives arrived on scene and began contacting witnesses but had yet to find the female suspect who fled from the area. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting likely wasn’t random and there was no known ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with #10113926.