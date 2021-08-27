The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Washington officials continue to monitor deadly deer disease outbreak

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021

In this April 23, 2013 photo, Whitetail deer browse on tree buds in the Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, Minn. (David Joles)
In this April 23, 2013 photo, Whitetail deer browse on tree buds in the Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, Minn. (David Joles)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials continue to monitor an outbreak of bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) after 38 whitetail deer in eastern Washington died from the two diseases.

“We have several new samples to be submitted to the lab,” said Staci Lehman, a WDFW spokeswoman. “We don’t expect results until sometime next week.

WDFW biologists have received reports of dead deer from several areas in Region 1, including more from Lincoln County and northeast Washington.

