Washington officials continue to monitor deadly deer disease outbreak

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials continue to monitor an outbreak of bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) after 38 whitetail deer in eastern Washington died from the two diseases.

“We have several new samples to be submitted to the lab,” said Staci Lehman, a WDFW spokeswoman. “We don’t expect results until sometime next week.

WDFW biologists have received reports of dead deer from several areas in Region 1, including more from Lincoln County and northeast Washington.