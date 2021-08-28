Brenton Doyle homers, Spokane Indians close to within one game of first-place Everett

Brenton Doyle crushed a three-run home run and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 6-5 in the sixth of a seven-game High-A West series on Saturday.

The Indians (56-45) sit one game behind first-place Everett (57-44). Spokane has taken five of the six games in the series and are winners of 15 of their last 17 games.

The Indians jumped on Everett starter Stephen Kolek in the second inning. Niko Decolati led off with a single and went to third when Daniel Montano reached on an error.

That brought up Doyle, who smacked a no-doubt shot to center for his 15th round-tripper of the season.

With two down in the inning, Cade Harris doubled to plate Grant Lavigne, who had reached on a single, for a 4-0 lead.

In the sixth, Harris singled and stole second. A wild pitch allowed him to move up a base and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Blomgren.

Cade Marlowe and Connor Hoover both hit solo homers in the sixth off Indians starter Noah Davis.

Davis (3-1) went six innings and gave up four hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts.

Shelby Lackey pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief, striking out the side. It was his first appearance since hitting the injured list on June 13.

The Indians picked up an insurance run in the top of the ninth, as Isaac Collins walked, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Montano.

The run proved huge, as Dugan Darnell gave up a three-run home run to Marlowe in the ninth in a non-save situation.

The series continues Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 4, Eugene 2: Adam Seminaris struck out eight over six scoreless innings and the Dust Devils (42-59) beat the visiting Emeralds (57-45). Kevin Maitan went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Dust Devils, who have won six in a row.

Hillsboro 9, Vancouver 6: Tristin English went 3 for 4 with two home runs and the Hops (45-55) topped the visiting Canadians (45-55). Jorge Barrosa and Blaze Alexander added homers for Hillsboro.