Health vs. politics and selfishness

Listening to your doctors is key to safety! They take an oath to do no harm.

Epidemiologists have proven the vaccine to be relatively safe with high protection for immunity!

Governor Inslee mandating vaccines is for people’s safety only! It is not political! Those at risk, or with medical or religious reasons would be given free choice not to have the vaccine! So no, this is not government dictatorship. You do have free choice here.

An example of some conspiracy theories supporting false information: Fox News and all of their people have taken the vaccine, and yet we hear newscasters proclaim ‘everyone should get the COVID vaccines” one week, and then exclaiming “they are unsafe” the next! Sean Hannity, for example.

George Washington even mandated vaccines for smallpox! Maybe a bit of old fashioned common sense is needed, here. However, common sense seems to me missing by many. There really is, nor will there ever be, a vaccine for stupid!

The unvaccinated are filling ICU beds and overwhelming hospitals and putting medical staff at risk. You may never get COVID, however, you can be a carrier infecting many! Even the vaccinated can be carriers.

Even some pro-lifers have thrown COVID death fears under the bus, killing many- a bit of an oxymoron- preventing and violating one’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to stay well!

Sally Jeffries

Spokane Valley