Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Insured whether or not we want it

With the passing of the “Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Trust Act” in Washington, We the People are no longer free to choose if long-term care insurance is a service we want. This law requires people who are employed in Washington to either purchase a private long-term care policy or be forced to pay into the state program.

Aside from this being an egregious example of government ignoring the will of the people, the program misses the mark by miles. Out of the gate, the program is underfunded by $15 billion. The State Actuary of Washington reports that the program won’t raise enough money to pay the promised benefit, leading to further payroll tax increases.

It’s clear that the majority of citizens do not support this forced state health care plan. In a 2019 advisory vote, Washingtonians voted 63 to 37 percent to repeal the law, yet Olympia is moving forward with the program anyway.

This law is a clear violation of the people’s wishes and an obvious workaround for enacting an income tax, which is against the Washington state Constitution. This Machiavellian “Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Trust Act” act must be repealed.

Brayden Hedenstrom

Pullman

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430