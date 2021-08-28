By From staff report

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Garrett B. Anacker and Bridget K. Chapman, both of Denver, Colorado.

Neil A. Montgomery and Maria P. Cumpton, both of Spokane.

Douglas J. Rowland and Nicole M. Fox, both of Spokane.

Logan D. Gaffaney and Sophia G. Andersen, both of Spokane.

Jacob B. Markquart and Hannah R. Everly, both of Spokane Valley.

Oren R. Nollette and Rhonda J. Nollette, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Adams, of Airway Heights, and Alexus J. Vanscoik, of Spokane.

Tony E. Milla and Mica L. Martin, both of Spokane Valley.

Eh Po and Sa N. Ma, both of Spokane.

Tory C. Minkler and Haley N. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. S. Brown and Trinity R. Mendoza, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Malkuch, of Spokane, and Jennifer L. Vanderhoef, of Coeur d’Alene.

Joseph M. Hunton and Rebecca H. Connelly, both of Spokane.

Jaden E. Torres and Melyssa M. Comstock, both of Spokane Valley.

Edy R. Espinoza and Rebecca L. Jones, both of Spokane.

Ilya Varvalyuk, of Nine Mile Falls and Reghina Zgherea, of Spokane Valley.

Duaine W. Bowden and Jessica K. Hackenberg, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Steffanie Shaw v. Joshua Worley, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank NA v. Daniel Fraga, money claimed owed.

Umpqua Bank v. Michael W. Conrad, money claimed owed

MKY Investments Inc. v. Gregory Edison, et al., restitution of premises.

Johnston Living Trust v. Rebecca A.H. Chateaubriand, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Maple, Daniel J. and Michelle L.

Myers, Jennifer A. and Leighten W.

Wallace, Deborah and Robert

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

James U. Scott, 21; restitution to be determined, 66 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Nicolle E. Cummins, 25; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Josh M. Sowl, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jacqueline I. Sievers, 67; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.