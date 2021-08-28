Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What crisis?

A recent letter writer opines that we are in a “climate emergency” in which “The stakes are now officially life and death on a scale no generation has ever seen.” (“Humanity’s greatest threat,” David Camp, Aug. 18) Sounds pretty scary, right?

But the writer offers no proof for such an outrageous claim. Instead, he commits the logical fallacy of false cause, claiming that famines, civil wars and millions of deaths are caused by people driving monster trucks, ski boats, ATVs, snowmobiles, RVs, hot rods and Harleys, etc.

The fallacy of false cause is committed when a person incorrectly states that one thing causes another thing to happen, when in fact it does not. For example, a bluebird singing in Idaho does not cause an earthquake in California. Saying that it does falsely attributes the earthquake to the bluebird. Thus, it is a false cause.

The letter writer certainly has a right to his opinion, but opinions are quite different from facts. Unless he can present conclusive evidence that carbon dioxide-emitting vehicles contribute to famines, civil wars and millions of deaths, then we have no reason to wring our hands or change the way we live.

As Carl Sagan famously stated, “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence”. Up to now no one has been able to provide such evidence regarding any “climate emergency”.

But then, it has always been difficult to produce evidence for that which does not exist.

Monte Heil

Sagle

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430