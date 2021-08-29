Motorcyclist from Rathdrum injured in crash Sunday morning

A Rathdrum man was airlifted from the scene of a crash north of Blanchard on Sunday morning, the Idaho State Police reported.

Donald Stinson, 58, was thrown from his Yamaha motorcycle after rear-ending a pickup driven by Dee McHenry, 65, of Newport, according to an ISP news release. The crash occurred a few minutes before noon. McHenry had been trying to make a left turn at Tweedie Road headed north on state Highway 41, and Stinson failed to yield, ISP said.

Stinson was taken by helicopter to Kootenai Health, where he was listed in fair condition on Sunday evening. The ISP did not say whether Stinson was wearing a helmet.

McHenry and three passengers in the pickup truck were wearing seat belts. They were not injured in the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, ISP said.