Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

No right to others’ health

We have lost two dear friends to COVID-19. Maybe that helps explain my impatience with people refusing vaccination. Policies that allow for “personal or philosophical” exemptions make no sense, even if they are not based on such wackadoodle fears as computer tracking chips in the vaccines. Your personal or philosophical notions regarding vaccines do not give you the right to put the health of others at risk any more than is the case for driving while drunk or smoking in a restaurant.

As far as religious exemptions, none of the three great Abrahamic religions have spoken against vaccinations, so it is hard to see how such exemptions that endanger public health could be justified.

If 90% of the population were vaccinated, conditions would be much less restrictive and the pool of viruses available for mutation into the next variant (and for sure, a next, dangerous one is on the way) would be much smaller.

Unvaccinated and upset about COVID restrictions or your business’s bottom line? Look in the mirror. Please patronize businesses who are requiring proof of vaccination for admission.

R. Steven Heaps

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430