Bicyclist dies after being hit by a car near Whitworth University

Investigators suspect an intoxicated driver crashed her car into a bicyclist Sunday night, killing the 25-year-old rider crossing U.S. Highway 395 near Whitworth University.

Zachary Cantafi was riding a bicycle across the intersection of the highway and Hawthorne Road just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by an SUV, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Cantafi was launched from his bicycle, which landed in a southbound lane and was hit by an on-coming car.

He died shortly after arriving at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Cantafi had attempted to cross from the southeast corner to the northwest corner of the intersection, according to the WSP. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, Stephanie Graybeal, 55, was uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle Sencia Egland, 20, also was uninjured.

WSP said the cause of the accident was failure to yield and that they suspect drugs or alcohol likely were a factor.

Graybeal is under investigation for vehicular assault, according to WSP.