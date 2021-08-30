City of Moscow issues evacuation orders to Idlers Rest, Twin roads residents due to fire

An emerging wildfire north of Moscow has the city asking residents in the area to evacuate immediately.

The fire is in the area of Idlers Rest and West Twin roads. All properties north of 3830 Mountain View Road in that area are asked to evacuate immediately, according to the city.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, city officials said in a Facebook post there were “structures and significant land” burning. The Moscow Rural Fire Department and the Moscow Fire Department as well as Pullman and Whitman County fire crews are on the scene, according to the city.

“Those displaced by the fire or affected may go to the Latah County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross is available to help,” city officials wrote in the Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is presently unknown. Responders are asking people to avoid the area and to not fly drones, as aircraft are assisting with the response.