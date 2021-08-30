Deputies search for man who assaulted Whitworth student on campus Sunday night

Spokane County Sheriff Deputies are looking for a man who assaulted a Whitworth student on campus Sunday night.

At about 11:30 Sunday night deputies responded to a local hospital where a female student at Whitworth had been taken by a family member, said Deputy Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. She told deputes she was near Duvall Hall at about 11 p.m. when a man approached her. She talked to him briefly before becoming uneasy and backing away, the woman told deputies.

That’s when the man got upset and began hitting her, she told deputies. He hit her three or four times before she started screaming. He appeared to get scared and run off as bystanders came to the woman’s aid, she told deputies.

The woman described the suspect as a black man in his late 30s to early 40s of average height. He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and dark pants. He was slightly overweight and bald without facial hair, the victim told deputies.

Campus security came to the scene along with deputies but couldn’t find the suspect.

The victim had minor injuries consistent with the assault she described.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 with reference #10115442.