North Idaho College Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday on president’s contract, employment

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the contract and employment of President Rick MacLennan.

Trustees will pick up from where they left off last week when members moved to table a motion by Trustee Christie Wood to renew the president’s contract.

MacLennan, who was hired by the Board of Trustees in May 2016 and officially began his term that July, is in the middle of a three-year contract that was extended last year through June 2023. The president operates on a three-year contract that’s reviewed annually, as is standard for other college and university presidents, said NIC spokeswoman Laura Rumpler.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Edminster Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room on the NIC main campus in Coeur d’Alene.

According to the special meeting notice, Tuesday’s session is scheduled to start with an executive session followed by a public session to discuss matters related to MacLennan’s contract and his employment.

MacLennan – whose current salary is $222,691.56, according to the college – has had a tumultuous relationship with the current Board of Trustees, namely Board Chair Todd Banducci.

Banducci has faced complaints from the president and others in the college community of aggressive, unprofessional and threatening behavior. The complaints have led to an ongoing investigation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

The nature of the relationship between the president and the board was showcased during last week’s meeting when Banducci, board Vice Chair Greg McKenzie and Trustee Michael Barnes voted to rescind a campus-wide mask mandate that took effect at the start of the fall semester.

“If the board chooses to do something different,” MacLennan said Thursday, “you are sending a very clear message to this college community that the board does not put the health and welfare of its faculty, staff and students at front of mind. You’re telling them that you do not care.”