Red Flag warning issued for most of Eastern Washington Monday

A red flag warning was issued for nearly all of Eastern Washington Monday by the National Weather Service.

A warm weekend in Spokane dried out the surrounding area “if it could get any drier,” said meteorologist Todd Carter. A cool breezy weather pattern is headed for Eastern Washington. The transition from warm to cool and breezy brings perfect conditions for rapid fire spread, Carter said.

The red flag warning will start at noon and lift at 9 p.m.

The worst fire conditions are expected in the afternoon when the temperature peaks , Carter said. Later in the evening as humidity levels rise, those grasses and brush will not be as “receptive” to burning, Carter said.

Gusts between 20 and 30 mph should be expected throughout the afternoon.

The cold front will bring an approximately 10-degree temperature drop from a high in the low 80s Monday to a high in the low 70s Tuesday.

Through the middle of the week temperatures will begin to warm again landing back at about 80 degrees by Friday.

“It looks like a mostly sunny weekend,” Carter said.

Some wildfire smoke may come into the area but Carter said it’s unclear yet what effect that might have on air quality.