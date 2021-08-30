The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 72° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Sept. 8 Audubon on-line meeting features birds of Florida

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 30, 2021

You can enjoy the colorful, exotic birds of Florida without traveling – neither to Florida nor to a local meeting location -- at the Spokane Audubon Society’s Sept. 8 on-line meeting. ( RICH LANDERS/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
You can enjoy the colorful, exotic birds of Florida without traveling – neither to Florida nor to a local meeting location -- at the Spokane Audubon Society’s Sept. 8 on-line meeting. ( RICH LANDERS/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

You can enjoy the colorful, exotic birds of Florida without traveling – neither to Florida nor to a local meeting location — at the Spokane Audubon Society’s Sept. 8 on-line meeting.

Birder, photographer, educator and retired U.S. Navy and commercial pilot Stan Lavender will present “”Beyond Disney World: A Central Florida Virtual Birding Vacation” on-line via Zoom.

Details on joining the Sept. 8 meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s September “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at https://www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

Spokane Audubon is a 52-year-old non-profit organization and chapter of the National Audubon Society that advocates for birds and their habitats and connect people to nature in the Inland Northwest.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors