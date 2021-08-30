Sept. 8 Audubon on-line meeting features birds of Florida

You can enjoy the colorful, exotic birds of Florida without traveling – neither to Florida nor to a local meeting location — at the Spokane Audubon Society’s Sept. 8 on-line meeting.

Birder, photographer, educator and retired U.S. Navy and commercial pilot Stan Lavender will present “”Beyond Disney World: A Central Florida Virtual Birding Vacation” on-line via Zoom.

Details on joining the Sept. 8 meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s September “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at https://www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

Spokane Audubon is a 52-year-old non-profit organization and chapter of the National Audubon Society that advocates for birds and their habitats and connect people to nature in the Inland Northwest.