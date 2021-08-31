After scorching season, frost nipping at summer’s nose with an advisory for the area overnight Tuesday

Don’t forget your booties, because it’s going to be cold in Spokane on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for outlying areas overnight Tuesday, with low temperatures after 2 a.m. dipping into the 30s as far south as Pullman. The advisory does not include the Interstate 90 corridor between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, but areas of northeastern Washington and North Idaho should expect to see temperatures that could wreak havoc on sections of residents’ gardens.

“We tried to draw out the valley,” said Todd Carter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. “I don’t think it’s going to get the cooler temperatures.”

Typically, the first hard freeze – when temperatures reach the freezing point of 32 degrees – doesn’t fall until the end of September for the region, Carter said. Two weeks of relatively cool temperatures compared with the record-breaking heat and dry conditions of the summer have yielded a few recent threats of frost, but overnight Tuesday has the best chance to hit areas north of Spokane, Carter said.

That could continue later in the week, depending on overnight cloud cover, he added.

“There’s maybe a better-than-50% chance we’ll have another one of these, tomorrow night,” he said.

Spokane recorded an overnight low of 46 on Aug. 23, the coolest temperature since June 16. Forecasters predict an overnight low of 43 at Felts Field overnight Tuesday. The last time Spokane’s overnight low dropped below 40 was on May 23.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The frost advisory ends at 9 a.m. Wednesday.