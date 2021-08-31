The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 60° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Alicia Keys adapts ‘Girl On Fire’ into young adult novel

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 31, 2021

FILE - Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “Girl On Fire,” a young adult graphic novel inspired by Key's song, will be released in March. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams. (Chris Pizzello)
FILE - Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “Girl On Fire,” a young adult graphic novel inspired by Key's song, will be released in March. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams. (Chris Pizzello)
Associated Press

NEW YORK — For Alicia Keys, “Girl On Fire” isn’t just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “Girl On Fire,” the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out March 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

“When I wrote ‘Girl On Fire,’ I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t do, that nothing is impossible,” Keys said in a statement. “When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she’s always had. There’s a little Lolo in all of us — we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could — and I’m so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You’re going to fall in love with Lolo.”

A 15-time Grammy winner, Keys has also written the books “Tears for Water: Poetry & Lyrics” and the memoir “More Myself: A Journey.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.