Moscow fire burns two structures, evacuations called off

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

The Idaho Department of Lands continues to fight a 150-acre fire that destroyed one house and another structure and forced evacuations about 3 miles north of Moscow Tuesday.

The fire initially forced evacuations but the sheriff’s office has rescinded those orders and homeowners are allowed to return to their properties. They should be prepared to leave if conditions change, the Idaho Department of Lands said.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office had ordered “go” evacuations for Idler’s Rest Road, West Twin Road and Moscow Mountain Road.

The fire, which started Monday and was zero percent contained as of Tuesday evening, has not affected the Idler’s Rest recreation area.

Three hand crews, six engines, two water tenders and one bulldozer are on the scene. One type-two helicopter is assigned to the fire with additional aircraft available if needed.

Two heavy-air tankers, four single-engine air tankers, one type-one helicopter and two type-two helicopters were used Monday.