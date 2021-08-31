The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 60° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

St. Regis sawmill closing, 99 workers to lose jobs

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 31, 2021

Tommy Groff of Idaho Forest Group leads a tour through the facility in Athol on May 16, 2017. Idaho Forest Group is closing a sawmill in St. Regis, Mont. The closure this fall will put 99 employees out of work. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Tommy Groff of Idaho Forest Group leads a tour through the facility in Athol on May 16, 2017. Idaho Forest Group is closing a sawmill in St. Regis, Mont. The closure this fall will put 99 employees out of work. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Associated Press

Associated Press

MISSOULA – A Western Montana sawmill is closing this fall, putting 99 people out of work when they finish processing its remaining log supply, likely by mid-November.

Idaho Forest Group officials notified employees at the St. Regis mill of the decision on Monday. The Coeur d’Alene-based company bought the St. Regis mill in 2017.

“We made some investments back in January 2020, but it’s not cost-competitive with any of our newer mills,” said Tom Schultz, an IFG vice president. “When the market went up, we were able to mask some of the issues we were facing.”

With lumber prices returning to normal, the mill cannot operate without losing money right now, he said.

The St. Regis facility has failed to meet production goals due to outdated equipment and difficulty finding workers, Schultz said.

The mill produces construction lumber, such as 2x4s and 2x6 studs. The closure will also affect loggers, truckers and other contract workers.

The Idaho Forest Group has 40 job vacancies in Idaho, so some employees would have the opportunity to relocate, Schultz said.

The company will also help employees with job fairs, resume writing assistance and interview coaching.

Idaho Forest Group owns six lumber mills and is building a sawmill in Mississippi.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business