Teen sentenced to 10 months in jail for shooting, robbery in Spokane Valley tied to vape pens
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 31, 2021
A young adult was sentenced to 10 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to beating and robbing a man at gunpoint in Spokane Valley in March.
LeSean Grant Jr., 18, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree assault, first-degree theft and witness tampering.
Grant and a 16-year-old were arrested on March 12 at the Perrine Court Apartments.
The two met up with a man to discuss the sale of vape pens when Grant and his co-defendant, armed with handguns, beat the victim and fired at least one shot through the windshield.
Deputies found the victim with his hands and face covered in blood. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
Grant was sentenced below the standard sentencing range of 12 to 14 months due to his age.
