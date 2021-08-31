The Dish: Stormin’ Norman’s sailing to CdA, plus Emma Rue’s, Cascadia, Fresh & Foraged and Chipotle

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

It’s a Ship at C! Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon has quickly become a favorite of Spokane Valley faithful. A second location will be opening in Coeur d’Alene off Fourth Street and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

With a full ship-shaped bar, 11 televisions and an outdoor firepit, it will be a great fit for a new place to watch games. Luckily, football season is underway.

Waffle mix

Alyssa Agee and Aaron Hein joined forces last year to open People’s Waffle downtown in May offering fresh, crispy waffles topped with a lot more than butter and syrup.

Now they look to open the adjoining Emma Rue’s Coffee and Cocktails, a European-styled coffee house that has plans to push single roast coffees and pastries by day and pour craft cocktails by night.

The pair offered a sneak peek last week, and I’m told the coffee and pastries – all gluten-free – were great. At a recent dinner, Hein also let the cat out of the bag that they will be experimenting with some rare, imported absinthe.

Cascade falls

Gone as quick as it opened, Cascadia Public House on North Hamilton has closed its doors citing a split in the restaurant group (the original location on North Ash is still in business). Immediate whisperings sound like the property has already been sold to a new owner who will be selling pizza.

It will be interesting to see what evolves with the project as the area is already laden with pizza options, including Pete’s Pizza and Dinardi’s just down the street.

Fresh and clean

With the resurgence of clean-eating options, a new challenger, Fresh & Foraged, has entered the arena. Offering a variety of soups and salads with house-made dressings, it promises to be a great new option for diners who are watching their weight.

Fresh & Foraged also is focused on individuals who are eating plant-based or are vegetarian/vegan. Stay tuned for the grand opening this week, and watch for delivery options on DoorDash.

It’s a wrap

There is looking to be a full-on burrito war on Sullivan in Spokane Valley. For the last few years, Costa Vida and Sweeto Burrito have battled it out against the likes of Taco Bell in the world of fast-food tacos and burritos.

Earlier this year, the chain Atilano’s opened up shop, and now in one of the newer renovated buildings a block down the street, a Chipotle sign has appeared. Looks like Valley residents craving a fiesta won’t have a lack of options in a tortilla.

The Dish is Spokane’s whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Its author, Kris Kilduff, can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.