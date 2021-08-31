Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
University of Washington Huskies Football
Sports >  UW football

UW Huskies unveil throwback uniforms honoring 1991 national champions to be worn sometime this season

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 31, 2021

Washington Huskies wide receiver Camden VerStrate in action during an NCAA college football team practice Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (Associated Press)
Washington Huskies wide receiver Camden VerStrate in action during an NCAA college football team practice Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Seattle. (Associated Press)
By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

Washington will wear a throwback uniform honoring the program’s 1991 national champions at some point this season, the program announced Tuesday.

The adidas design features block numerals and the classic purple and white color “while introducing a brighter shade of gold on the pant to tie back to the look of the 1991 kit.”

The obvious addition resides on the side of the helmet as well as the hip, where UW’s “Panting Dawg” logo replaces the typical block “W.” There are white reflective stripes on the shoulder caps as well.

Details on which game the throwback uniforms will be worn will be announced at a later date. Replica jerseys and other retro UW adidas merchandise will be available to purchase on Sept. 6.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in UW football