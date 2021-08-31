Western Washington duo arrested on burglary, grand theft charges after stop at Coeur d’Alene Fred Meyer

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

Coeur d’Alene police say a 22-year-old Kent, Washington, man used multiple stolen credit cards to purchase over $4,000 worth of prepaid debit cards, and officers also found stolen property inside a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Seattle woman he was with Monday.

The two were arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.

According to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, a Fred Meyer loss prevention employee contacted police Monday about a suspicious man inside the store. The employee believed the male had been in the store on several occasions and used stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of prepaid Visa debit cards. The man was allegedly purchasing prepaid debit cards at the time of the call.

The man, Abdifatah Mohamed, arrived with a woman, Alyssa Zuniga-Moss, who was sitting in a vehicle in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted Zuniga-Moss. Mohamed allegedly began walking away after seeing police. Officers contacted him at the nearby Home Depot.

During the investigation, officers found property stolen earlier in the day from the downtown Coeur d’Alene area inside the vehicle Zuniga-Moss was driving. Officers also located evidence allegedly linking Mohamed to several other local grand theft and burglary cases.

Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office are investigating those cases and say additional charges are likely.