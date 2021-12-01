The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Gonzaga women to play in Bahamas tournament in 2022

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 2, 2021

By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

The Gonzaga women literally just booked a trip to Paradise.

Three days after winning a tournament in Hawaii, the Zags announced they’ll play next year in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The eight-team field also includes Louisville, Marquette, Rutgers, South Dakota State, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas.

The tournament will run Nov. 19-21 at Atlantis Paradise Island, an Oceanside resort.

Gonzaga has fared well recently in Thanksgiving tournaments.

Last year, Gonzaga played in the Bad Boy Mowers tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Zags lost narrowly to top-ranked South Carolina before beating South Dakota.

A year earlier, the Zags swept Dayton, Middle Tennessee and Purdue to win the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

In 2018, GU played in the Vancouver Showcase in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the Zags lost to defending NCAA champion Notre Dame before beating Rutgers and Western Kentucky.

Paradise Island is home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, in which more than 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in ocean-fed environments.

Other attractions include an award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, the Atlantis Casino, and a number top-flight restaurants.

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.