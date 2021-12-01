Large bull elk killed and left to waste near Heyburn State Park
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about the illegal harvest and waste of a 6x6 bull elk in Heyburn State Park in North Idaho.
IDFG is requesting the public to report any information about the incident.
The investigating officer estimated the elk was killed the morning of Nov. 13 or possibly sometime on Nov. 12, according to an agency news release.
Heyburn State Park is in unit 5, where elk season closed on Oct. 24. In addition, Heyburn State Park is closed to hunting.
Anyone hunting near the Heyburn State Park area from Nov. 5 – 13 who might have heard or seen something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at (208) 916-6871 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999.
Information can also be reported online, and callers can remain anonymous. Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward.
