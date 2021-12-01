The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 62° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Large bull elk killed and left to waste near Heyburn State Park

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021

Bull elk shot and left to waste in North Idaho. (Courtesy of IDFG)
Bull elk shot and left to waste in North Idaho. (Courtesy of IDFG)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508
Bull elk shot and left to waste in North Idaho. (Courtesy of IDFG)
Bull elk shot and left to waste in North Idaho. (Courtesy of IDFG)

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about the illegal harvest and waste of a 6x6 bull elk in Heyburn State Park in North Idaho.

IDFG is requesting the public to report any information about the incident.

The investigating officer estimated the elk was killed the morning of Nov. 13 or possibly sometime on Nov. 12, according to an agency news release.

Heyburn State Park is in unit 5, where elk season closed on Oct. 24. In addition, Heyburn State Park is closed to hunting.

Anyone hunting near the Heyburn State Park area from Nov. 5 – 13 who might have heard or seen something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at (208) 916-6871 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999.

Information can also be reported online, and callers can remain anonymous. Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors