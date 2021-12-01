Legendary Iron Maiden to return to Spokane Arena on Sept. 30

Metal iconoclasts Iron Maiden will return to Spokane next autumn. The British band, while on its Legacy of the Beast world tour, will perform Sept. 30 at Spokane Arena.

The word has been that this might be Iron Maiden’s last big tour. It’ll be worth catching the group, which redefined heavy metal, to experience classics such as “Run to the Hills,” Two Minutes to Midnight” and the signature tune “The Trooper.”

Vocalist Bruce Dickinson is in the top tier of metal vocalists along with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and the late Ronnie James Dio. Who knows if this will be the last time the aging headbangers deliver the hits in Spokane?

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 7 p.m. Sunday. Verified Fan presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

As always, there will be an exclusive presale for Iron Maiden fan club members beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All presales end at 10 p.m. Thursday. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketswest.com. Tickets for Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast world tour at Spokane Arena will be available online only; no sales at the box office or over the phone.

A ticket limit of four will be strictly enforced.