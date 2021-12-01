The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man gets 30 years to life in prison for child rape

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 41-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court to 30 years to life in prison for three counts of first-degree child rape.

Charles Allen Moore Jr. received the maximum sentence for the charges stemming from ongoing sexual assaults of a 6-year-old, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The defense asked the judge for 131/2 years, police said.

In June, a jury found Moore guilty on all counts. The lead Spokane police detective said in a police news release this was one of the most disturbing cases he has encountered due to the vulnerability of the victim and the horrendous acts.

The abuse came to light when the child told a sister about it, who then told a grandparent. Moore had a relationship with the family, police said.

He was also charged with first-degree child molestation involving the sister and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault domestic violence, the release said. Moore will face a judge again next week for sentencing on that charge.

