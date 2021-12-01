New York opens nation’s first overdose prevention centers for street drug users

By Lenny Bernstein and Meryl Kornfield Washington Post

New York City opened the nation’s first overdose prevention centers Tuesday, a major step in the adoption of a harm reduction approach to the drug epidemic as the number of U.S. overdose deaths continues to soar.

Trained staff at two locations operated by a nonprofit organization in northern Manhattan will monitor users of street drugs as they consume the substances, prepared to step in if anyone overdoses, according to a New York City health official familiar with the details.

They are equipped with the opioid antidote naloxone and oxygen, the two critical tools in reversing overdoses from narcotics such as fentanyl, by far the most common killer of drug users. The indoor centers were prepared to accept people Tuesday, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the city is not running the centers. The nonprofits running the centers did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

While the number of overdose deaths prevented may initially be small, the opening of the centers in the United States is a break with U.S. policy in the effort to save the lives of people who use drugs. Cities and states have been fighting for years to open the facilities but were stymied most recently by the Trump administration, which adamantly opposed them, and, in some cases, opposition from neighbors of the sites.

The Biden administration has adopted a slate of harm reduction strategies – without specifically taking a position on the controversial overdose prevention centers – as the number of overdose deaths reached a record of 100,000 annually. Local and state governments that want to open similar safe consumption centers, including Rhode Island and San Francisco, will undoubtedly be watching how the federal government responds to Tuesday’s events.

Spokesmen for the Department of Justice – which under Trump vowed to shut down any safe consumption site that opened – and the Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment.

Outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release that the step will save lives.

“Overdose prevention centers are a safe and effective way to address the opioid crisis,” de Blasio said. “I’m proud to show cities in this country that after decades of failure, a smarter approach is possible.”

Similar facilities are open in 12 countries, including Canada, and have never suffered an overdose death while overseeing the use of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other street drugs by millions of users, according to Alex Kral, a researcher at the think tank RTI International, who conducts research on safe consumption sites.