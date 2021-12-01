Prep roundup: Kacey Spink lifts Ferris over Walla Walla on the road
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Girls basketball
Ferris 52, Walla Walla 40: Kacey Spink scored 15 points and the visiting Saxons (1-1) beat the Blue Devils (0-1) in a nonleague game. Elliot Hencz hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Ferris, and Kayla Jones chipped in with 13. Lauren Bergerin led Walla Walla with 17 points.
Curlew 38, Northport 34: Emma Baker scored 21 points and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Macey Singer added 10 points for Curlew. Madison Straayer led Northport with 19 points.
Wallace 63, Post Falls JV 43: Jaden House scored 24 points and the Miners (4-1) beat the visiting Post Falls JV in a nonleague game.
Priest River 27, Clark Fork 19: The visiting Spartans (1-3) beat the Wampus Cats (0-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Boys basketball
Curlew 69, Northport 41: Nicholas Baker scored 27 points and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game on Wednesday. Lane Olson added nine points for Curlew. Peter Beardslee led Northport with 17 points
Moscow 82, Kellogg 61: The Bears (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.