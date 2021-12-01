Prep roundup: Kacey Spink lifts Ferris over Walla Walla on the road

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Ferris 52, Walla Walla 40: Kacey Spink scored 15 points and the visiting Saxons (1-1) beat the Blue Devils (0-1) in a nonleague game. Elliot Hencz hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Ferris, and Kayla Jones chipped in with 13. Lauren Bergerin led Walla Walla with 17 points.

Curlew 38, Northport 34: Emma Baker scored 21 points and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Macey Singer added 10 points for Curlew. Madison Straayer led Northport with 19 points.

Wallace 63, Post Falls JV 43: Jaden House scored 24 points and the Miners (4-1) beat the visiting Post Falls JV in a nonleague game.

Priest River 27, Clark Fork 19: The visiting Spartans (1-3) beat the Wampus Cats (0-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

Curlew 69, Northport 41: Nicholas Baker scored 27 points and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game on Wednesday. Lane Olson added nine points for Curlew. Peter Beardslee led Northport with 17 points

Moscow 82, Kellogg 61: The Bears (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.