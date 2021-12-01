The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 62° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Health

Rising COVID-19 cases pause jury trials in North Idaho

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (HOGP)
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (HOGP)
By Laurel Demkovich laureld@spokesman.com(509) 416-6260

Jury trials will be paused again in North Idaho due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Trials in the Panhandle Health District, which includes Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties, will be suspended for the week starting Monday.

The order states counties within a public health district where Idaho’s crisis standards of care are activated should pause jury trials and grand jury proceedings.

Those standards mean health facilities may have to ration care because of high demand.

Last week, Idaho officials moved most of the state out of crisis standards of care, aside from North Idaho.

The order also states jury trials must be postponed in counties where the seven-day moving average COVID-19 incidence rate is at least 25 cases per 100,000. As of last Wednesday, all five counties had incident rates greater than 25, the highest being Benewah , which had 122.9 cases per 100,000.

The order was signed Friday by Rich Christensen, administrative district judge for the First Judicial District.

Here’s a look at today’s numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 216 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 68 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

One additional death from the virus was reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,093.

The Panhandle Health District reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It reported one additional death, bringing the five-county district total to 711 deaths due to the virus.

There are 77 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Health