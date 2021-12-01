Stolen statue of praying cowboy near Creston prompts Lincoln County investigation

The theft of a statue honoring a legendary Lincoln County resident has investigators asking the public for help.

A 3-foot bronze sculpture of a cowboy praying atop his horse was ripped from its mooring outside the Roadside Chapel near Creston sometime early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The statue was a family gift to Deb Copenhaver, an accomplished rodeo athlete and World War II veteran who died in 2019.

“I just thought it was perfect for in front of daddy’s church,” said Deborah Copenhaver-Fellows, who sculpted the piece and is also responsible for Spokane’s Vietnam War memorial statue as well as the statue of Bing Crosby at Gonzaga University.

Deb Copenhaver built the Roadside Chapel in 1999. The statue was installed about 10 years ago, his family said.

Investigators have no leads or suspects, Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers said.

“It’s a good tribute to a great man,” Magers said. “It’s just a shame.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (509) 725-3501.