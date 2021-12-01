Things to do in Spokane Dec. 3-10

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival held at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Holiday Pie and Rolls Ordering – Handcrafted pies using fruits from Sunset Orchards in Green Bluff. Flavors include: peach, peach huckleberry, apple, caramel apple, cherry, pumpkin, pecan and chocolate pecan. Laminated rolls available by the dozen in original flavor, orange cranberry and garlic parmesan. Cinnamon rolls are available in six packs for Christmas morning. Learn more at blissfulwhisk.com. Available on first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Blissful Whisk, 1612 N. Barker Road, Suite 101, Spokane Valley. (509) 242-3189.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display of trees at The Center, adjacent to the Colfax Library through Dec. 28 then cast a vote for “People’s Choice” in-person or online at whitcolib.org through Dec. 20. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Outdoor European Christmas Market – Featuring antique and vintage items, homemade crafts and gifts, European food trucks, hot spiced mulled wine and cider, hot cocoa, live music and an appearance by Father Christmas. Inspired by Christkindlmarkts in Germany, Austria and other European countries during Advent season. Friday, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Purchase tickets at visitnorthidaho.com McIntire Family Park, 9830 N. Government Way, Hayden. $7/both days; $5/Friday only.

Jurassic Quest – Walk among more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs. General admission includes access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. For addition pricing, to purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicquest.com/events/spokane-wa. Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $19-22/children and adults; $18-20/seniors; free/children ages 2 and younger. (509) 279-7000.

West Central Coloring Book Party – On First Fridayjoin Spark Central and Eastern Washington University’s Social Aesthetics class for a night of coloring pages created by community members. There will be large pages for community participation and solo pages for continued fun. Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Cooking Class: Xmas Dinner with Chef Patricia – Learn to make escargots et son beurre persillé, baked snails in garlic and parsley butter, accompanied by red cabbage coleslaw with dry fruits and smoked salmon. For the main course, make à gratin of duck confit and sweet potatoes purée flavored with spices and topped with nuts, served with a salad dressed with walnut vinaigrette. For dessert, make “Samossas” and fill phyllo dough with a compotée of dry apricot, pear and apple flavored with citruses and cinnamon. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee, served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4/children ages 5-12; $8/ages 13 and older; free/children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. , 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Wine Class: Joy And Bliss Melt Snow – Sample full, rich and bold wines perfect for enjoying in the increasingly cold weather. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults between the ages of 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Holiday Cocktail Class with Mixologist Renée – Chef Renée will share the history of England’s classic drinks and holiday-perfect recipes with step-by-step instruction. Class includes appetizer, cocktail recipe booklet and three drinks. Monday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Charcuterie and Wine Workshop – Learn to create a charcuterie and formaggio board that will stand out from the rest, with recommended wine pairings. Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $55/general; $50/members. (509) 747-3903.

December Scan Days – Have historically significant photographs from holidays and celebrations scanned and digitized to be added to the Whitman Heritage Digital Collections. Community members can bring up to 15 images per appointment, will keep their original images and take home digital copies on a flash drive. To schedule an appointment, call (509) 397-4366 or email info@whitcolib.org. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Free. (509) 397-4366.

Perfect Appetizers for Any Party – Make some Christmas canapes including perfect stuffed mushrooms, pear, cambozola and bacon bruschetta, baby potatoes canapes and a sundried tomato and goat cheese bruschetta. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St., Building 1. $69.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Traditions of Christmas – A Christmas spectacular featuring Christmas songs, a kickline, USO military tribute and a fully staged living nativity. Dec. 10-22, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $27-35. (208) 763-0681.

Hospice of North Idaho 40th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony – Reflect on lost loved ones through words, music and a luminary walk around the Hospice of North Idaho Community Campus. Participating families receive a keepsake ornament in honor of their loved one. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit bit.ly/3d8opiZ. Dec. 10, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 772-7994.

Holiday Lights: Drive-Through Event – Drive through Manito Park and enjoy the holiday lights displayed throughout. Enter along 25th Ave. and turn north at Tekoa St. or Manito Blvd. Dec. 10-16, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Pedestrian walk-through days are Dec. 17-19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6200.