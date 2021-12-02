10 under $10 for Dec. 3-10 – Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase, Totally Tubular Tuesdays and Winter Wonderland

1 Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Magnuson Theatre at Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. GU Dance Club’s winter concert will feature work from student-taught classes, academic classes, and premiere works for the Gonzaga Repertory Dance Companies. For more information, visit gonzaga.edu and search “Snowflake Showcase.” Admission: $5

2 Totally Tubular Tuesdays – All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Tuesday: “A Christmas Story,” rated PG, 93 minutes; Dec. 14: “Elf,” rated PG, 97 minutes; Dec. 21: “The Polar Express,” rated G, 100 minutes. $2.50. (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

3 Winter Wonderland – 10 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. The Wonder Building’s Saturday market takes a wintery turn featuring live music, movies, arts, gifts, Christmas trees and complimentary hot cocoa, among other treats. A portion of proceeds from the events will benefit the Wishing Star Foundation. For more information, visit wondermarketspokane.com. Admission: FREE

4 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore. Hosted by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

5 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Outdoor European Christmas Market – 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, McIntire Family Park, 9830 N. Government Way, Hayden. Inspired by Christkindlmarkts in Germany, Austria and other European countries, the festive outdoor market features antique and vintage items, homemade crafts and gifts, European food trucks, hot spiced mulled wine and cider, hot cocoa, live music and an appearance by Father Christmas. For more information, visit visitnorthidaho.com. Admission: $7 both days; $5 Friday only

8 The Shift – 9 p.m. Friday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock cover group the Shift visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit the Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

9 Winterfest & Market on 4th – 4 p.m. Friday, Post Falls City Hall, 408 Spokane St., Post Falls. Post Falls Parks and Recreation presents a Winterfest and Market featuring handmade goods, toys, jewelry, antique and vintage items and more. For more information, visit Post Falls Parks and Recreation on Facebook. Admission: FREE

10 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE