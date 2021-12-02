Arts Wrap: Latah Books celebrates new anthology release

Latah Books and the Community Building team will host a party celebrating the release of “One-Block Revolution: 20 Years of Community Building,” an anthology chronicling more than 20 years of community building history.

Featuring appetizers from Main Market, live music by Big Red Barn, a no-host bar, tours of the campus and conversation between neighbors and book contributors, the event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the Community & Saranac Buildings at 25-35 W. Main Ave.

Contributors to the anthology include Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs, Jim Sheehan, Rebecca Mack, Patty Gates, Mariah McKay and Kai Huschke, among others.

Editor Summer Hess will moderate a discussion among several of the book’s contributors at 6 p.m. in the Community Building Lobby. The discussion will also be livestreamed in the Magic Lantern Theater and streamed on Facebook via the book event page.

For more information, visit Latah Books on Facebook or at latahbooks.com. A $20+ donation in support of the Salish School is suggested in exchange for a copy of the book.