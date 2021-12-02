Driver accused of DUI slams into patrol cars, crashes into another car before he’s arrested

An intoxicated driver ran a red light and hit another car, injuring its occupants, while being chased by Spokane Valley police early Wednesday morning.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1700 block of N. Glenn Court just after midnight, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said a vehicle with a damaged driver’s side, possibly broken window and a temporary plate in the rear window had parked in front of their home.

Three deputies and a K9 arrived to find 21-year-old Justus L. Armijo-Wilkins in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat.

They both appeared to be sleeping with items commonly related to drug use visible in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies put their patrol cars at the front and back of the car to block the couple from leaving. The couple did not wake up to the deputies talking, emergency lights flashing, or cars moving, deputies said.

Armijo-Wilkins eventually began to stir as deputies announced themselves, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver didn’t respond so the deputy asked if he had any identification, to which Armijo-Wilkins mumbled a response, the sheriff’s office said.

Eventually he began looking for his ID. Deputies said his speech was slurred and his eyes were watery and droopy.

Armijo-Wilkins started the car, despite deputies telling him not to then rolled up the window to prevent deputies from stopping him, according to the news release.

He then moved back and forth hitting the patrol cars to get out of the area, before speeding away hitting a set of mailboxes in the process, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pursued Armijo-Wilkins, who they say was driving recklessly and ignoring traffic signals.

At one point he went down a dead-end, turned around and accelerated at the patrol cars head on, the news release said. Deputies were able to avoid a crash.

Southbound on University approaching 32nd Avenue, Armijo- Wilkins slowed down put continued through a red light hitting another car, causing it to roll on its side.

The occupants of the vehicle, one adult and one child, had minor cuts and injuries and were provided medical care on scene.

Armijo-Wilkins did not follow deputies instructions after the crash but deputies couldn’t see them with airbags blocking their view, they said.

A K9 was sent up to the car. Shortly after, Armijo-Wilkins opened the driver side door and began to talk with deputies.

Both Armijo-Wilkins and his passenger were taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, and malicious mischief .