Here comes Santa Claus: Breakfast, photos with jolly one at Southside Community Center

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Rogers High School instrumental director Taylor Belote also returns to Southside Senior and Community Center. Belote will play Christmas tunes on the steel drums during the Breakfast With Santa events.

COVID-19 protocols: Masks required and other safety rules will be followed.

Cost: Photos with Santa – $10 for one, $15 for two, 5-inch-by-7-inch prints. Printing on the spot. Eat-in or take-out Breakfast With Santa – $8 ages 13 years and up, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Credit cards or cash accepted but no checks.

When: Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 9 a.m. to noon.

He’s back!

Santa Claus once again returns as the guest of honor at the Southside Community Center’s breakfast and photos with Santa events.

Kids of all ages are invited to enjoy a hot breakfast and pose for a photo with Santa.

Last week, Mr. Claus flew in from the North Pole and rested his tired tootsies by the Center’s cheery fireplace, to answer a few questions from The Spokesman-Review.

He set a heavy, thick leather-bound book on the table in front of him.

SR: Is that the naughty and nice list?

Santa: I don’t keep the naughty list in a book. This is the nice list. Numbers are up this year.

SR: And on the naughty list?

Santa, eyes twinkling: Numbers are up on the nice list this year. It’s simple to get on the nice list – the hard part is staying on it.

SR: Santa, you’re looking well despite this being such a hectic time of year.

Santa: Thank you. I’ll be 674 years old on March 14!

SR: Your trademark red suit is so cheery, but do you wear it every day?

Santa: No, just during the Christmas season.

SR: Supply chain issues have been in the news lately. Any problems with supply chain at the North Pole?

Santa: Ho! Ho! Ho! No supply chain issues at the North Pole. My elves have been very busy, thousands and thousands of them working away.

SR: We know the elves make the toys in your workshop, but where do you source those lumps of coal?

Santa: I cannot divulge the exact location, but I can tell you it comes from Black Diamond, Washington, and is shipped up to the North Pole.

SR: You won’t be posing with pets at Southside this year, but people seem to love getting photos of their pets with you. Do the pets enjoy it?

Santa: No, they do not.

SR: Sometimes children don’t enjoy it either. What do you do when a child starts crying?

Santa, rubbing knees: I pray they’re not wearing shoes with hard heels.

SR: Does Santa get presents, and if so, who are they from?

Santa: I do get gifts and they’re mostly handmade things given to me by children. Back in 2003, a little girl came up to me and handed me a beautifully wrapped box. She wanted me to open it right then, so I did. Inside, was a dime. It came from her piggy bank. I still have it.

SR: We know you love cookies, but do you have a favorite Christmas candy?

Santa: Peppermint candy canes are my favorite.

SR: What’s the best depiction of Santa Claus in a film?

Santa: “The Polar Express.” It’s also the truest depiction of the North Pole.

SR: You’ve been visiting the Southside Community Center for several years. Why is this one of your pre-Christmas stops?

Santa: One word: special. Southside people are just special.

SR: What’s the best thing about being Santa Claus?

Santa: Seeing a kid’s face light up when they get something that they truly want. It’s like a light bulb! Being Santa is the best job in the world.