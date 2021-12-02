In brief: Salvation Army seeks toy donations

From local and staff reports

Salvation Army seeks toy donations

The Salvation Army Spokane will hold a Christmas Burst-A-Bus Toy Drive on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Side Target, 9770 N. Newport Highway.

Salvation Army volunteers will collect new, unwrapped gifts for children, newborns to age 18 outside the north Spokane Target.

To participate, customers can simply purchase one or more items and drop them off at the Salvation Army’s toy bins that day. For gift ideas, or if you can’t make it to Target, please visit www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/salvation-army-toy-drive-2021.

For more information on how to assist the Salvation Army in its efforts to help bring a Merry Christmas to vulnerable children, contact volunteer and event coordinator Caitlin Escobar at Caitlin.Escobar@usw.salvationarmy.org or (509) 329-2721.

Cookies with Santa at Five Mile Grange

Five Mile Prairie Grange, in partnership with TDS Fiber and Albertson’s at Indian Trail, will host its annual event with Santa on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at its hall on Five Mile Prairie at the intersection of Strong and Five Mile roads.

The outdoor, drive-thru event will feature not only Santa Claus, but real reindeer and the Grinch. Volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Mead Food Bank.

For more information, email fivemilegrange@hotmail.com.

Fire District 9 to escort Santa on drive

Fire 9 is proud to announce that Santa will once again make his rounds through the district with firefighter helpers in the coming weeks. Due to COVID-19 the district is unable to conduct any Santa open houses at its fire stations, but instead will make every effort to travel through as many neighborhoods as possible.

Along with serving as escorts for Santa Claus, personnel from the north Spokane County district will be handing out the district’s 2022 calendar, winter safety tips and candy canes to children.

Santa’s neighborhood tour schedule:

Dec. 4, Station No. 98: Morgan Acres, 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 8, No. 92: Upper and Lower Gleneden, Blackhawk, 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 9, No. 91: Brentwood, 5-8 p.m., starting at Mill Road and Woodway Avenue before finishing up in the Bellwood apartments area.

Dec. 10, No. 91: Fairwood and Stone Horse, 5-8 p.m., starting at Fairwood south entrance and heading north toward Mill. In Stone Horse, beginning at Dakota Street and working toward Palomino Lane.

Dec. 13, No. 92: Camelot, 5-8 p.m, starting at the Highway 2 entrance and working into Forest Glen.

Dec. 14, No. 94: Frasier Estates and the eastern portion of Northwood, 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 15, No. 99: South Linwood, 5-8 p.m., starting at Francis Avenue and Atlantic Street, criss-crossing between Division and Monroe streets, heading north to finish up near Cascade Way and Wall Street.

Dec. 16, No. 99: North Linwood, 5-8 p.m., starting at Washington Street and Cascade criss-crossing between Wall and Division, then heading north and finishing in the Hawthorne and Wall streets area.

Dec. 17, No. 93: Seven Mile, 5-8 p.m., starting at Tormey and Charles roads, then working down Hedin and adjacent streets, then heading to Seven Mile making a loop through Parkside Drive and Kendick Avenue before finishing at Johannsen, Dogwood and Birchwood roads.

Dec. 17, No. 96: Forker and Scribner, 6 p.m., with stops at Forker and Temple at 6:30 p.m. and then Forker and Lincoln at 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 17, No. 97: Nine Mile, 5:30 p.m., from Station 97 to Inch Road, down Charles to Highland roads, back to Katie and Maybob roads, to Birdie to Bluegrass to the end of Westshore, back past Station 97, down Charles to Southbank Road, Waterview and Westlake drives.

Dec. 18, No. 95: Falcon Ridge, Prairie Breeze and Granger Terrace neighborhoods on Five Mile, 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 19, No. 95: Jesse’s Bluff and Northview Estates neighborhoods on Five Mile, 5-9 p.m.

Live updates on Santa’s nightly progress can be found on the SCFD9’s Facebook page: Spokane County Fire District 9.

Donations of nonperishable items go to the Mead Food Bank.