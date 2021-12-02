The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police investigating after body found on side of Hayford Road in Airway Heights

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 2, 2021

Spokane deputies around 10 a.m. Thursday responded to reports of a deceased person on the side of North Hayford Road in Airway Heights. (Sydney Brown / The Spokesman-Review)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning on the side of the road in Airway Heights. 

Little information was offered Thursday afternoon about the circumstances or identity of the person found near North Hayford and West Balmer roads just north of Northern Quest Casino. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at 10:10 a.m. to the report of a body in a field right off Hayford Road and that it was “possibly a homicide.”

At the scene, investigators said they were working to write search warrants and gather preliminary evidence.

