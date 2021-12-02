Prep roundup: Jeremiah Sibley, Conrad Bippes lead University over Post Falls; Sitara Byrd helps Gonzaga Prep girls beat Shadle park

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

University 52, Post Falls 39: Jeremiah Sibley scored 19 points, Conrad Bippes added 16 and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Trojans (0-2). Jack Sciortino paced Post Falls with 12 points.

Kennewick 87, North Central 56: Danny Dickinson scored 31 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Lions (1-0) beat the Indians (0-1). Charlie Tipke-Henry added 23 points for Kennewick. Gelonni Ervin led North Central with 16 points and Donovan Renz added 10.

Coeur d’Alene 50, Lewis and Clark 45: The Vikings (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in the season opener for both teams.

Pullman 75, Colfax 60: Jaedyn Brown scored 29, hitting 8 for 9 from the 3-point line, and the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) beat the Bulldogs (0-2). John Lustig had 30 points with three 3-pointers for Colfax.

Deer Park 75, Chewelah 39: Cole Krepcik had 19 points and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Cougars (0-1). Kruz Katzer led Chewelah with 18 points.

St. George’s 61, Medical Lake 57: Ben Sadlow scored 22 points and the visiting Dragons (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1). Oran Rhimer scored 18 points for Medical Lake.

Valley Christian 54, Selkirk 11: Blake Sturgis scored 25 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-1). Silas Petrich led Selkirk with seven points.

Bonners Ferry 68, Clark Fork 38: The Badgers (1-1) beat the Wampus Cats (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 65, Shadle Park 23: Sitara Byrd scored 24 points and went 8 for 11 from the line and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Highlanders (1-1). Lucy Lynn had 10 points for Gonzaga Prep. Kyleigh Archer and Josey Lawrence had 10 points apiece for Shadle Park.

Colfax 62, Pullman 17: Brynn McGaughy scored 20 points, Asher Cai added 17 and Jaisha Gibb had 14 and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-1). Colfax led 32-7 after the first quarter.

Deer Park 58, Chewelah 16: Darian Herring scored 18 points with seven steals and the Stags (2-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-1). Brooklyn Bennett recorded 13 points for Chewelah.

Medical Lake 37, St. George’s 19: Amblessed Okemgbo scored 15 points and the Cardinals (1-0) beat the visiting Dragons (0-1).

Valley Christian 45, Selkirk 37: Kendra Pope scored 16 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-1). Britney Lyons and Madison Chantry scored 12 points apiece for Selkirk.

Coeur d’Alene 58, Rocky Mountain 54: Madi Symons scored 21 points with 20 rebounds and the Vikings (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-3). Skylar Burke added 17 points, six steals and four boards for CdA.

Lake City 60, Eagle 24: Kendall Pickford scored 20 points with six 3-pointers and the Timberwolves (5-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-4). Avery Waddington added 14 points for Lake City.

Post Falls 63, Meridian 45: The Trojans (1-1) downed the visiting Warriors (2-3). Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 54, Clark Fork 24: The visiting Wildcats (4-1) beat the Wampus Cats (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Wallace 57, St. Maries 38: The visiting Miners (5-1) topped the Lumberjacks (0-5). Details were unavailable.