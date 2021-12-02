Report: Washington State to hire Nevada’s Brian Ward as defensive coordinator

According to multiple reports, Washington State will hire Nevada defensive coordinator Brian Ward for the same position with the Cougars next season.

Washington State has not confirmed the hire.

Ward was the Wolf Pack’s DC for the past two seasons. Five members of the Wolf Pack defense earned All-Mountain West recognition in 2020.

Ward brings an extensive resume, with previous defensive coordinator stints at Syracuse (2016-19), Bowling Green, Western Illinois, Drake and Missouri Southern.

With Syracuse, Ward guided the defense for a team that upset No. 2 Clemson in 2017 and finished No. 14 in the nation in 2018 (10-3) with a win over No. 15 West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl.

Ward, 48, previously coached defensive backs with new WSU head coach Jake Dickert at North Dakota State in 2010.

An ESPN report stated Ward and Wyoming’s Pete Kaligas would be joining Dickert’s staff. Kaligas, who worked with Dickert while he was with the Cowboys, would coach defensive tackles with the Cougars. Edge coach AJ Cooper had taken over the tackles after Ricky Logo was fired in October.

Kaligas served in a variety of positions with Wyoming, most recently as defensive run-game coordinator. He just finished his 12th season with the Cowboys and 27th overall.