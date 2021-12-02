South Hill apartment fire displaces four people, several pets
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 2, 2021
An apartment fire displaced four people and numerous pets Thursday afternoon on the South Hill.
Spokane firefighters quickly arrived to find smoke coming from the first-floor unit of a three-story apartment building around 1 p.m. at 5111 S. Regal St., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.
Firefighters entered the apartment unit and prevented any significant spread, while simultaneously searching for potential victims, the release said.
Of the four displaced, three were adults and one was a child. The American Red Cross is aiding the occupants.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a clothes dryer.
