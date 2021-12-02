Stream on Demand: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Harlem,’ ‘The Rescue’ and ‘Annie Live!’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

The animated feature “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2021, PG) is based on the first book in Jeff Kinney’s bestselling series of kids’ books about a hapless middle school boy. (Disney+)

“Harlem” (TV-MA), a comedy created by “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver, follows four ambitious best friends (Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai) looking to level up in their personal and professional lives in the big city. (Amazon Prime Video)

True stories: “The Rescue” (2021, PG) recounts the daring 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Northern Thailand (Disney+), and “Burning” (2021, TV-PG) looks at the catastrophic Australian bushfires of 2019-2020. (Amazon Prime Video)

Celina Smith is the world’s pluckiest orphan, and Taraji P. Henson is the scheming Miss Hannigan in “Annie Live!” (TV-PG), this season’s live-musical TV event. (Hulu and Peacock)

“Money Heist: Season 5, Part 2” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles) brings the addictive international crime drama, a clever mix of heist thriller, buddy movie and criminal mastermind chess match, to a finish. (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a darkly charismatic but brutal rancher in “The Power of the Dog” (2021, R), Jane Campion’s Western set in 1920s Montana. Jesse Plemons co-stars as his younger brother who marries a widow (Kirsten Dunst) with a gentle son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), all of whom become targets of the rancher’s bullying. (Netflix)

Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yuen and Amy Schumer star in “The Humans” (2021, R), a darkly comic family drama set over a holiday gathering. Streaming through Dec. 21. (Showtime Anytime)

Holiday trimmings

The apocalyptic comedy “Silent Night” (2021, not rated) with Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode streams the same day as theaters. (AMC+)

Far less dark are the holiday family comedy “8-Bit Christmas” (2021, PG) with Neil Patrick Harris (HBO Max) and LGBTQ+ romantic comedy “Single All the Way” (2021, TV-PG) with Michael Urie (Netflix).

The animated “Santa Inc.” (TV-MA) features the voices of Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, (HBO Max, new episodes on Thursdays). Also new: animated family specials “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” (TV-Y, Netflix) and “Rugrats: Traditions” (TV-G, Paramount+);

traditional variety specials “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” (TV-G, Apple TV+) and “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around” (TV-G, Hulu and Peacock)

Netflix

“Bordertown: Mural Murders” (Finland, 2021, with subtitles) is a feature-length sequel to the popular Finnish crime drama.

The third and final season of “Lost in Space” (TV-PG) brings the family science-fiction odyssey to an end.

Hulu

The limited series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” (TV-14) with Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn dramatizes the hunt for the homegrown terrorist behind the 2001 anthrax attacks.

True stories: “All Light, Everywhere” (2021, TV-14) looks at the history of surveillance technologies and the biases of seemingly objective evidence.

HBO Max

The documentary “Life of Crime 1984-2020” (2021, TV-MA) spans 36 years in the lives of three friends from Newark, New Jersey, whose lives have been defined by their addictions.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Malignant”

Sean Axmaker’s reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.