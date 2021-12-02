Washington’s game against UCLA jeopardized by seven positive tests within Huskies’ program

By Ben Bolch Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Washington’s basketball game against UCLA on Sunday in Seattle remained in limbo after the Huskies were forced to postpone their Pac-12 Conference opener because of COVID-19 issues within their program.

One person close to the situation told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday that seven Washington players and coaches had tested positive for the virus, leading to the postponement of the Huskies’ game against Arizona on Thursday night.

A Washington athletic department spokesperson said he could not discuss how many members of the team and coaching staff were under COVID-19 protocols but added that the players and staff were 100% vaccinated, meaning any positive tests would involve breakthrough cases. As of Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson said, Sunday’s game remained on track to be played.

Washington played Nevada on Nov. 24, six days before Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would isolate for 10 days. Nevada assistant coach Craig Neal did not attend the team’s 79-66 victory over Pepperdine on Tuesday after being held out because of COVID-19 protocols.

The game between Washington and Arizona was the first Pac-12 game to be postponed this season because of the virus. Conference officials had announced before the season that they would require teams unable to play because of virus issues to forfeit but said in a statement Wednesday night that they would work with Washington and Arizona to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.

UW is scheduled to visit Gonzaga on Dec. 12.